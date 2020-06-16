 

Windsor approves resolution declaring racism a public health crisis

Hartford

by: WTNH Staff

Posted:

WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — The Town of Windsor approved a resolution declaring racism a public health crisis at a town council meeting Monday evening.

The resolution passed unanimously 9-0.

Several residents spoke in support of it, including long-time nurse and healthcare administrator Lakisha Hyatt.

“I know a public health crisis when I see it,” she said. “As defined as a complex, urgent emergent health situation that affects the lives of other individuals, and I am sharing with you that indeed, that racism infects the lives and livelihood of individuals here in Windsor.”

