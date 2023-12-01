WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) – Windsor Public Schools has announced they have changed the birthdate cutoff for Kindergarten for the 2024-2025 school year.

According to a press release, the Connecticut Legislature recently changed the cutoff so from kids turning five on or before Jan. 1 to on or before Sept. 1. This change will go into effect for the 2024-2025 school year.

Those who do not make the cutoff may still be admitted if the parent or guardian sends a written request and if the school completes an assessment to determine if it would be developmentally appropriate to let the child go to kindergarten early.

Prospective parents are also encouraged to attend a special meeting with the school board on Dec. 19 to guide them through the enrollment process and to ask any questions. The meeting with take place at 10 a.m. at LP Wilson Community Center.

For more information about the new kindergarten age requirements, click here.