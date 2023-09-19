WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — There’s a decreased chance of mold growing at Oliver Ellsworth Elementary School in Windsor, according to an update from the board of education on Tuesday.

Parents raised concerns last month after photos of black mold in the school spread around the community. Some of the photos were years old, and a News 8 tour of the facility did not find any growing inside.

“At this time, I am happy to say, according to our facilities, this past Friday the humidity level of the building — which is more around 60 and above — was in the low 40s,” Superintendent Terrell Hill said. “Which is great, because the drier it is, the less humidity, the less likelihood of mold actively growing.”

Teachers will be reimbursed for any damage the mold caused to their classroom — like books that needed to be thrown out.

The Windsor Health Department said the mold grew due to high humidity levels, and there was no need to delay the start of school due to short and long-term mitigation strategies in place like dehumidifiers, deep cleaning and HVAC system adjustments.