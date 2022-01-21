Windsor fifth-grader sworn in as Connecticut Kid Governor

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — It’s Inauguration Day for the 2022 Connecticut Kid Governor Makhi Ettienne-Modeste!

Serving as master of ceremony for Friday’s swearing-in ceremony, Good Morning Connecticut’s Keith Kountz. Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz was also on hand.

“It helps 5th graders across our state learn about elections and voting and how to be a good citizen and how to be a great candidate,” Bysiewicz said.

Elected to office in November, this 5th grader from the John F. Kennedy School in Windsor, ran on a three-point platform to prevent animal cruelty.

Surrounded by his cabinet, Ettienne-Modeste discussed the importance of treating animals with kindness.

“I have pets at home, and to know that pets are getting hurt or abused is really not good.”

After hearing from the out-going kid governor, it was time for the oath of office to be administered.

“Do you swear to support the fifth graders and the students of Connecticut?”

“I do.”

With a solemn promise, Ettienne-Modeste became the new Kid Governor in Connecticut. His first day in office will consist of attending a meeting about the three branches of government.