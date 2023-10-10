WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — A Windsor High School football player died Tuesday after losing consciousness at practice, according to officials.

The 15-year-old collapsed while doing drills at a “light” practice, according to Mayor Donald Trinks.

The student was given immediate first aid by staff and was taken away in an ambulance. He later died at Connecticut Children’s.

A crisis team will be available at the school Wednesday.

The school district sent out a message to parents informing them of the student’s death.

“It is with great sorrow that we share the passing of a student from our Windsor High School community, who was also a member of our football team,” the message reads. “We kindly request privacy and respect for the grieving family during this heartbreaking time. Our Superintendent will provide an official statement later this week.”

Further details, including the student’s name, were not immediately available. Check back for updates.