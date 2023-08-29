WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — Parents expressed concerns and sought answers on Tuesday during a special meeting that addressed photos alleging that there was mold at a Windsor elementary school.

“I have seen some pictures that have been posted that are not in my school, that is not what my school looks like, and I will say I have family in that school — one of my daughters works in that school — and I am not going to risk my children, I’m not going to risk my family and I’m not gonna risk any children here in Windsor Public Schools,” Superintendent Terrell Hill said, adding that the photos “are not from this year and they are not any time when school was in session.”

Some parents, however, disputed the claim that the photos — which were allegedly anonymously shared by a school employee — were taken recently. The photos depict black spots on desks, chairs and walls at Oliver Ellsworth Elementary School.

Mold has been spotted at the school since before 2014, according to information presented at the meeting. Hill said the issue predates him, but that he has worked to address it since he learned about it last year.

“The kids are safe to go, they have been safe to go,” Hill said.

The Windsor Health Department told News 8 on Monday that the mold grew due to high humidity levels, and there is no need to delay the start of school due to short and long-term mitigation strategies in place like dehumidifiers, deep cleaning and HVAC system adjustments.

The school has been tested for mold at least eight times, according to information presented at the meeting. Each time, reports have declared it is safe for people to be in the building.

Parents told News 8 that they are on edge.

“Two days in a row, I’ve gotten a report from her teacher that she has a headache,” Nicole Archer-Hardy, a parent, said. “Now, we can deduce, maybe that she was playing outside and it was warm, and maybe it was after recess. But, as a parent, I’m questioning, ‘Wait a minute, you have a headache two days in a row? Is it something else?’ I’m paying attention. I’m diligent. As soon as she gets home, I’m evaluating her, questioning her and checking for coughs, and I shouldn’t have to feel that way.”