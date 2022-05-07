WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH) — The Windsor Locks Fire Department responded to a fire at a single-family home at 11 Cherry St. in Windsor Locks at around 3 p.m. on Saturday.



Fire was showing from the front porch and the interior of the home when firefighters arrived. Only one occupant was home at the time of the fire and escaped without injury, according to WLFD.



One firefighter is being treated for a non-life threatening injury. The cause of the fire is currently being investigated by the WLFD.

