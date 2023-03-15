WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH) — Police arrested a Windsor Locks man on Tuesday after he made two bomb threats at elementary schools in February.

According to police, two bomb threats were called into North Street Elementary School and South Street Elementary School in Windsor Locks on Feb. 17. The first bomb threat was received at North Street School around 10:45 a.m., followed by South Street School at 11:23 a.m.

Both schools were evacuated and closed for the remainder of the day.

Police identified 26-year-old Dahari Martin as a suspect after he caused a disturbance at North Street School earlier that same morning.

Martin was found responsible for phoning in the bomb threats to both schools through a series of cellphone subpoenas, interviews, and other law enforcement sources, police said.

Once Martin became aware of the two arrest warrants against him, he surrendered himself to police headquarters on Tuesday.

Martin was charged with two counts of act of terrorism, falsely reporting and incident in the first degree, threatening in the first degree, and breach of peace in the second degree. He was held on a court-set bond of $200,000 and is due in court on March 28.

Stay with WTNH in the News 8 app for updates