HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A 23-year-old South Windsor man is facing charges connected to a fatal hit-and-run crash minutes after midnight on New Year’s Day.

Jahbez Copeland was arrested Wednesday on charges of second-degree manslaughter, evading responsibility resulting in death, reckless driving, failure to renew registration and for illegal operation of a motor vehicle without minimum insurance. He has been given a $150,000 bond.

The crash happened at the area of Main and Battle street in Hartford, according to police. When police arrived, a 51-year-old man was unresponsive in the road with life-threatening injuries. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.