HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Windsor Locks man was sentenced Tuesday in the November 2014 stabbing death of a woman while she was running in Simsbury.

A judge sentenced William Leverett to 35 years in prison followed by 7 years of special probation. He pleaded guilty in March 2022 to stabbing and killing 54-year-old Melissa Millan, a senior vice president at Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Co., while she was running on popular a trail less than 2 miles from his home.

Melissa Millan

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, “Mr. Leverett claimed that he only wanted a chance to speak with her but that ‘something happened’ and the next thing he knew, he had stabbed her in the chest with a knife he was carrying.”

Leverett said he intentionally ran into Millan, causing her to stop. The arrest warrant affidavit states he stabbed her once in the chest, and she pushed him away before falling over the guardrail and into the road. He said he later disposed of the knife in a trash compactor.

Leverett has a previous conviction for fourth-degree sexual assault in Colorado. He moved to Simsbury in 2011 and was registered as a sex offender.

He has been in jail since his arrest in 2018 for Millan’s death.