WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH) — A Windsor Locks man was arrested after he stabbed another man and then injected himself with suspected fentanyl on Sunday, police said.

According to police, 43-year-old Sean Colgan arrived home under the influence of suspected drugs and threatened to kill people. His combative behavior caused a 31-year-old man to strike him with a baton to keep him from hurting people in the home.

Police said Colgan stabbed the 31-year-old man.

Windsor Locks police arrived at the residence on Elm Street just before 10 p.m. and found the victim suffering from knife wounds with blood on his face, side of his torso, and left leg. Officers secured the home and attempted to locate Colgan, who was attempting to take his own life by fentanyl injection.

Officers spotted Colgan pacing in the dining room, and when they entered, located Colgan injecting himself with suspected fentanyl. Police said he would not release the syringe. Once he started to feel the drug, he became unconscious.

Medical personnel administered multiple doses of Narcan to Colgan. When he was revived, he returned to a combative state.

Police said Colgan was restrained and sent to Hartford Hospital. He was detained there until his arraignment on Monday.

Colgan was charged with assault, reckless endangerment, and disorderly conduct.