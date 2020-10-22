Windsor Locks MS dismissed early, moved to remote learning for nearly 2 weeks after possible widespread COVID exposure

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH) — Windsor Locks Middle School (WLMS) was dismissed early Thursday after possible widespread COVID-19 exposure in the school.

In a letter to parents and staff Thursday, Superintendent Christian J. Strickland reported two members of the school community had tested positive for the coronavirus.

Those infected were instructed to stay home and quarantine for 14. But, the superintendent said, “due to potential widespread exposure” all students and staff were dismissed early and would transition to remove learning starting Friday through Nov. 4.

The last time the infected individuals were in the school building were Oct. 16 and Oct. 21 respectively.

No other reports of students or staff experiencing illness or coronavirus symptoms have been reported.

Anyone considered a close contact with the infected individuals will be notified.

WLMS students will be able to participate in grab-and-go meal program at the middle school Friday, Oct. 23 only. The meals handed out Friday will include meals through Monday. Beginning Tuesday, Oct. 27, the grab-and-go meals will move to Windsor Locks High School.

This change does not impact Pine Meadow Academy.

READ: Full letter from superintendent to parents, staff, teachers: