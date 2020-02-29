Windsor Locks rail station receives $17.4 million in funds

Breaking News
by: The Associated Press

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (AP) — The state of Connecticut has received $17.4 million in federal funding to help build a new railroad station in Windsor Locks.

The proposed station will be located about a mile north of the existing Hartford Line station. It’s part of a larger transit-oriented development project in downtown Windsor Locks.

Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont says towns up and down the Hartford Line have been engaged in aggressive planning around train stations to help maximize the economic energy created by the rail line.

Windsor Locks has also received more than $321,000 in state grants for pedestrian improvements.

