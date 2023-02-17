WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH) — Elementary-aged students were sent home early on Friday following bomb threats, according to the Windsor Locks Police Department.

The threat came in at about 10:45 a.m. to the North Street School. The school went into lockdown, and a quick assessment was made to evacuate, and then dismiss the students.

A second bomb threat was called in about 45 minutes later to the South Street School, according to police. Students were evacuated there, as well.

K9 bomb sniffing dogs were sent to the scene and police determined that the schools were safe, according to officers.

The threats were using what police believe is an automated voice.