WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH) — Transportation leaders broke ground today on the construction of a new train station in Connecticut. The stop in Windsor Locks is set to make a big impact on the region.

News 8’s cameras were rolling as this train sped through Windsor Locks, foreshadowing what’s to come, with passenger rail service coming back.

“20 years to get to this point but we’re here!” Paul Harrington, Windsor Locks First Selectman, said.

Over two decades to go ahead and build a new East Windsor train station. Windsor town leaders, along with Amtrak, DOT and Governor Lamont, broke ground on construction.

“There will be Connections to multi use trails as well so this does everything, you have trails, roads rail system going on, residents wont just take a train to go somewhere, they will take the train to come here to Windsor Locks,” Connecticut Department of Transportation (DOT) Commissioner Joe Giulietti said.

Windsor Locks is excited for its economic impact, as well as its direct connection to Bradley with a shuttle that will take you right to the airport.

“It unlocks the world to you,” Harrington said. “You can go anywhere you want to go, once you get off the train station and Windsor Locks.”

One of the major benefits of the train station construction project is the jobs it’s creating. Many of those tare incarcerated individuals who returned home and are looking for a second chance.

“It ensures these folks returning citizens have an opportunity have a career in the building trades and make a liveable wage,” Joe Toner, executive director of the Connecticut State Building Trades Council, said.

The 520-foot platform will be ADA compliant, and the project also includes improvements to over a mile of mainline track. Since they will be Amtrak trains – with an invested $10 million into the project – they also cleared the air on the threat of a national freight rail strike.

Tom Moritz, Amtrak assistance vice president of infrastructure, access, and investment

“It’s not impacting service on the northeast corridor or this line, and we don’t expect it to impact the commuter line throughout the northeast corridor,” Amtrak assistance vice president of infrastructure, access, and investment, Tom Moritz, said.

With construction now officially underway in Windsor Locks, residents can expect to hop on board a train by 2025.

