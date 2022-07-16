WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — A Windsor Locks woman was arrested on Saturday for driving under the influence, state police said.

Connecticut State Police responded to an accident on I-91 northbound in Windsor at the off-ramp of Exit 35 A-B around 2:30 a.m. At the scene, officers discovered the driver of the car left the scene on foot. After a brief sweep of the area, police located the driver, who was suspected to be driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Police said the driver was asked to perform a Standardized Field Sobriety Test, which were not performed to standard.

The driver, 21-year-old Pearl Muzzarelli of Windsor Locks, was arrested and transported to Troop H for processing.

Muzzarelli was charged with operating a motor vehicle without minimum insurance, operating a motor vehicle under suspension, evading responsibility, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs or alcohol, failure to drive in a proper lane, and operating with a handheld device.

She was released on a $1,000 non-surety bond and is due in court August 1.