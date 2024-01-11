WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — A Windsor man who previously served as a detective at the Hartford Police Department in 2014 was arrested last week.



Tishay Johnson of Windsor was arrested for allegedly embezzling money from his workplace Bear’s Barbeque.

Mugshot of Tishay Johnson. (CREDIT: Windsor Police Department)

He was charged with first-degree larceny and is expected to appear in court in the near future.

Johnson resigned from the Hartford Police Department in 2014 when he was being investigated for stealing $30,000 in gun permit fees from Hartford and the state.

Johnson later pleaded guilty to those charges.