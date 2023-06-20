WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — State police responded to a home on Pine Lane in Windsor on Monday night as part of an investigation into a suspicious call regarding Bradley International Airport (BDL).

During the investigation, troopers learned the person who allegedly made the call was Martel O. Davis, 31 of Windsor. Police said David had two active warrants out for his arrest.

Upon arrival at his residence, Davis became combative with police. Police said Davis fought with troopers until he was eventually subdued and taken into custody without further incident.

Troopers sustained minor injuries as a result of the arrest.

Davis was charged with two counts of assault on a public safety officer, interfering with an officer and failure to fingerprint.

Davis was held on a $150,000 Cash/Surety bond and was transported to Hartford Correctional Center.

He was scheduled to appear Tuesday morning at Hartford Superior Court.

Police said Davis was processed on the active Prawn warrant and was held on a $30,000 court-set bond for the case.