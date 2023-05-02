WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police arrested a suspect on Tuesday in connection to a violent home robbery in West Hartford last month, according to authorities.

On April 15, police responded to a report of an armed robbery on Saint James Street. After arriving at the scene, an individual told police they had been assaulted and robbed by a suspect later identified as Devon Sutton, 21 of Windsor.

The victim told police they contacted Sutton and met with him. During their meeting, Sutton allegedly threatened the victim with a firearm, punched them in the face and forced them to transfer money through CashApp.

Police said Sutton then threatened the victim and told them not to report the crime, police said.

The victim sustained minor injuries in the assault but refused medical attention.

West Hartford police later obtained an arrest warrant for Sutton.

On Tuesday, the West Hartford Community Support Unit and the Connecticut State Police Violent Crimes Taskforce located Sutton at a commercial plaza on Broad Street in Windsor.

Police took Sutton into custody and found him to be in possession of a sawed-off shotgun and narcotics.

Sutton was charged with the following offenses: weapons in a motor vehicle, a second count of possession of a controlled substance and possession with intent to sell.

Sutton was assigned a $250,000 surety bond pending arraignment.

Police said if Sutton posts assigned Bond, he will be served with the robbery arrest warrant from the West Hartford police carrying first-degree robbery, first-degree threatening, conspiracy to commit first-degree larceny, third conspiracy to commit assault and conspiracy to commit fifth-degree larceny.

Sutton is also wanted on an active arrest warrant for third-degree assault by another Connecticut agency.

Anyone who has information on the arrest is asked to contact the West Hartford Police Department at (860) 523-5203.