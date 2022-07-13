thumbnail_Connor Zawasky, 24, of Windsor, charged with threatening a hospitalZawasky Mugshot (Photo provided by South Windsor police)

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) – South Windsor police arrested a man for threatening to shoot and kill staff members at Mount Sinai Hospital in Hartford.

Officers stated that on Tuesday, they arrested Connor Zawasky, 24, of Windsor on an active arrest warrant. He was charged with threatening in the second degree.

The charges stemmed from an incident on June 8, where Zawasky’s counselors said that he intended to get a pistol permit, purchase a firearm, and kill employees at Mount Sinai Hospital.

Zawasky turned himself in to police, officials said, and was released on a $2,500 non-surety bond.

He has also been served a risk protection order by police, which restricts him from buying, receiving, or possessing a firearm, ammunition, or a deadly weapon until a court hearing at Hartford Superior Court.

For the threatening charges, Zawasky will appear in Manchester Superior Court on Wednesday, July 27.