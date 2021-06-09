Windsor man arrested in DUI fatal crash into pole in Southington

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A Windsor man was arrested Friday after a fatal crash in Southington in February.

Southington Police say on Feb. 25, Robert Perkins, 26, was driving south on Queen Street around 10:53 p.m. He was driving over 100 mph in a 40 mph section of road. The only other occupant in the car was his front-seat passenger. Police say neither were wearing seatbelts.

Perkins, driving in excess of 100 mph, approached a second vehicle, swerved off the right side of the road, struck a curb, a utility pole, a mailbox, grazed a traffic lane marker sign, and hit another pole before coming to rest.

Both Perkins and his passenger were ejected from the vehicle.

Police received multiple 911 reports of the crash at Queen and West Queen streets.

Upon arrival, officers found Perkins’ car in the middle of the sound-bound lanes on Queen Street

near its intersection with Aircraft Road.

Perkins and his passenger were found outside the vehicle. Perkins sustained serious injuries but survived. His passenger died from their injuries.

No other vehicle we damaged as a result of the crash.

On June 4, 2021, Perkins was charged with manslaughter, reckless endangerment, reckless driving, and driving under the influence.

Perkins was released on $150,000 surety bond and is scheduled to appear in court on June 18.