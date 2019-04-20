Hartford

Windsor man sentenced for trying to lure teen girl through messaging app

By:

Posted: Apr 19, 2019 10:20 PM EDT

Updated: Apr 19, 2019 10:20 PM EDT

(WTNH) - A Windsor man will spend 18 years behind bars for trying to lure a 13-year-old girl.

39-year-old Andrew Cunningham was arrested in 2017 for messaging with a Tennessee teen on a chat app.

Investigators say he told her he was 17, enticed her to send naked pictures, and tried to arrange for her to come to Hartford for sex.

Cunningham was already a registered sex offender for a 2014 conviction.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines

Don't Miss

Join the Billion Step Challenge!
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Join the Billion Step Challenge!

Capitol Report: Sundays at&hellip;
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Capitol Report: Sundays at…

Suggest A Story To News 8

Suggest A Story To News 8

Trending Stories

Latest Connecticut Headlines

Video Center