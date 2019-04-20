Windsor man sentenced for trying to lure teen girl through messaging app

(WTNH) - A Windsor man will spend 18 years behind bars for trying to lure a 13-year-old girl.

39-year-old Andrew Cunningham was arrested in 2017 for messaging with a Tennessee teen on a chat app.

Investigators say he told her he was 17, enticed her to send naked pictures, and tried to arrange for her to come to Hartford for sex.

Cunningham was already a registered sex offender for a 2014 conviction.