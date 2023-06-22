WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — Windsor police said approximately 30 cars were broken into overnight.

Officers were first called at 4:30 a.m. Thursday to a home on Palisado Avenue.

“This surprises me, shocks me,” said Aaron Rossi, of Windsor.

Police said the caller told them three men who were wearing hooded shirts and masks smashed several car windows in a driveway. While checking out the area, police then saw several more cars with broken windows.

“This is isolated, so there is room for break ins without someone seeing it,” said Diane Smith, the owner of Moneta Moments Bakery on Palisado Avenue.

Officers spotted the suspect vehicle — a stolen Range Rover — on Bloomfield Avenue. When they approached it, the vehicle sped off and almost hit a Windsor police cruiser.

Area police departments were alerted, and the search continues for those responsible.

“It doesn’t matter where you live, desperate times, maybe people need money,” said Sue Lepage, of Windsor. “Who knows why they’re doing it.”

It wasn’t only residential areas that were impacted. Windsor police said some of the cars were at the Marriott and Hilton Garden Inn.

South Windsor police also said they had 13 car break-ins. They said these cases are likely connected, but it remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Windsor Police Department at (860) 688-5273.