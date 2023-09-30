WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) – State police report that an unidentified driver fled the scene after striking a Windsor Police officer on I-91 early Saturday morning.

The accident took place on I-91, just south of Exit 37, at 2:24 a.m. The officer was on the scene performing safety actions for two prior accidents that occurred at Exit 37 minutes earlier.

The first crash was between two vehicles at 1:42 a.m. One of the cars crossed the median through all southbound lanes and caused both vehicles to collide with a light pole. One of the parties was transported to the hospital and others reported minor injuries.

Soon after, at 1:59 a.m., a truck carrying four passengers collided with the same light pole, now laying on the ground. No injuries resulted from the collision but the truck had to be towed from the scene.

The officer from Windsor reported minor pain and was treated on the scene. The identity of the driver who hit the officer is unknown at this time.