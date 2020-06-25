16-year-old shot and killed in late-night shooting at Pesci Park identified as Windsor Locks High student

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are investigating a fatal shooting involving a teenage boy at a small park on Center Street in Windsor Locks Thursday.

Thursday afternoon, the Superintendent of Windsor Locks Public Schools identified the victim as Elijah Ortega.

“Elijah, a young man with a contagious smile, just completed his junior year at WLHS, and was an

an integral member of the Windsor Locks High School basketball team,” Superintendent Shawn L. Parkhurst said.

Windsor Locks police say that at 10:19 p.m. Wednesday, officers received 911 calls relating that someone had been shot in Pesci Park on 89 Center Street.

Officers responded to the area and found a 16-year-old victim lying on the ground just outside of the baseball field. The victim appeared to be suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. He was pronounced dead at 10:52 p.m.

According to police, initial investigation findings revealed a dispute had occurred between various people in the park, which lead to a man taking out a semi-automatic pistol and firing numerous shots at the victim.

One or more suspects fled the park in a black or dark-colored Lexus, possibly bearing North Carolina or Connecticut plates. That car was since located in Hartford.

Police say that there were about 25 people in the park during the dispute and a female also broke her leg fleeing the scene.

According to police, there are persons of interest and the suspect and shooter appeared to have known each other.

Police say the shooting appears to be target-specific in this case and no evidence of a threat to the general public has been established.

To assist WLHS students and families, the following supports have been put into place, effective immediately, the superintendent reported:

Windsor Locks Public School Mental Health Practitioners are available via phone to support you and your child; please email mentalhealth@wlps.org and you will receive a response from our staff

Members of the WLHS Boys and Girls Basketball Team will postpone their end of the season closeout events until a later date, after July 4, 2020

Individual, in-person counseling, (all protocols including facial coverings and social distancing will be adhered to as per the Gov. Lamont’s Executive Order), is available at Windsor Locks High School by appointment during the following times:

○ Thursday, June 25, 2020, 11:00 am – 4:00 pm

○ Friday, June 26, 2020, 10:00 am – 4:00 pm

○ Monday, June 29, 2020, 10:00 am – 4:00 pm

○ Tuesday, June 30, 2020, 10:00 am – 4:00 pm

To schedule an appointment for in-person counseling support, please email:

mentalhealth@wlps.org

Investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call 860-627-1461.