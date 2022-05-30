WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — Communities across Connecticut are observing Memorial Day as the nation remembers and mourns armed forces members who sacrificed their lives for their country.

Windsor is one of those communities. On Monday, the town held a ceremony at Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Veterans who died in the last year were recognized.

“We need to remember the fallen and keep this up year after year…” said Michael Bent, Windsor VFW commander.

There was also a three volley salute and later, a performance of The Star-Spangled Banner by the high school band.

Families then lined the street, as the parade proceeded down Poquonock Avenue to Town Hall.

This Memorial Day tradition has a lasting impact, especially for veterans.

“I had an uncle who was in World War II… it’s a great thing to serve. We are the people who keep this country free,” said Frank Santana, a U.S. Marines veteran.

Freedoms preserved and protected by the many brave U.S. soldiers, and Windsor is making sure they’re never forgotten.