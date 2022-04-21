(WTNH) – Employees at the Windsor Health and Rehab Center are preparing to strike on Friday over what they are calling unfair labor practices.

The union representing workers at the facility claims management hired unlicensed staff and then withheld wages for an extended period of time all during the pandemic.

“If we look at the last two and a half years, and the people that we depended on to continue our services during the global pandemic, the people we depended on weren’t our bankers, were not our high-profile CEOs, but the people that we depended on were nursing home workers, were healthcare workers, were janitors,” said A.J. Johnson, senior pastor at Urban Hope Refuge Church.

News 8 has reached out to Windsor Health and Rehab Center for comment, but they have not returned our calls.