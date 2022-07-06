Olivia Lincer of Windsor speaks to News 8 after competing at Wimbledon on July 6, 2022.

WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — A Windsor teenager has the attention of the tennis world after competing at Wimbledon.

After a great run in the tournament, Olivia Lincer, 17, lost Wednesday in two close matches, but she has a bright future.

“I’m really thankful that everyone is sending me messages and cheering me on, its been an amazing experience,” Lincer said.

Lincer advanced all the way to the Round of 16 in the girl’s singles and doubles junior tournaments.

Although Lincer came up short in the quarters, she left it all out on the court.

“Today I finished my tournament. I was able to reach the Round of 16 in both singles and doubles. I’m feeling proud of myself for how hard I fought and how I was able to play,” Lincer said.

Lincer became the number one junior in the U.S. last year at 16. Despite being a lefty, she plays righty, and her favorite stroke is the backhand.

Her father and coach, Magic, has been guiding her every step of the way in her tennis journey.

“Being out here with my own daughter, it definitely was a very, very special time for us. It’s a dream come true for us, for our family, for our tennis academy,” Magic said.

Olivia started to develop her game at Magic Lincer Tennis Academy, where she was training by the age of six. Since then, it has been nothing but hard work, dedicating her life to tennis.

Her mother Karina went to Wimbledon for her first match, but had to come back to run the facility. Karina said Olivia was home-schooled so she could train full-time.

“She lives for tennis. She trains so hard and when you see your daughter take advantage of all of her opportunities, put all the effort and hark work into it and see it pay off, it’s tremendous,” Karina said.

Although Olivia’s Wimbledon run has come to an end, she’ll soon compete in the European Championships in Switzerland. It may not be long before we see Olivia on the professional tour.

“I definitely need to move up a few spots if I want to be here on the professional tour,” Lincer said. “One day I’m hoping it will happen.”