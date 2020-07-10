Windsor to remove statue of Captain John Mason, known for leading Pequot Massacre in 1637

WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — Windsor is the latest Connecticut town to consider removing a controversial statue of Captain John Mason. He is known for the Pequot Massacre of 1637, killing hundreds of men, women, and children.

The statue at Palisado Green was vandalized over the 4th of July weekend. Red paint was smeared across the statue’s lower half and the acronym B-L-M for Black Lives Matter – that’s since been removed – was spray-painted on it as well.

Years ago, the Director of Windsor’s Historical Society agreed to have the statue removed from Groton land and relocated to the town of Windsor. The statue is owned by the State of Connecticut.

Doug Shipman, Executive Director of the Windsor’s Historical Society said, “There’s an easement agreement between the state and the town for that piece of land so the statue can sit on it for 50 years. We’re about halfway through that 50 year easement period now.”

“I think the folks here in town, our mayor, our members of council are concerned that it come down soon for a number of reasons, partly to protect it,” he added.

Windsor residents agree the statue is not appropriate for their town.

Resident Barbara Peyton said, “I don’t think a statue works as educational purposes, you know. If you’re going to teach it in school you’re not gonna say ‘oh and we have a statue on the green.’”

“When I learned that it was a massacre it’s not really something we want to celebrate,” added Nancy Cheney.

Although it’s the state’s decision as to where it goes, the historical society hopes the town’s commitment to removing the statue sooner than later will deter anyone from doing any further damage.

“There’s a commitment there; the message has been received, people understand that. And where it goes next still needs to be decided but we’re quite unanimous in that people want to see it removed for various reasons.”