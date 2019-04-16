Windsor Youth Services Bureau to host talks on teen vaping epidemic
WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) - The fight against teen vaping is continues on Tuesday from the Windsor Youth Services Bureau in Connecticut.
The Windsor Youth Services Bureau says teen vaping has increased by 78 percent. On Tuesday, you can learn more about what the group calls the growing "epidemic" of minors using electronic cigarettes.
The event starts at 5 pm in the Windsor High School Auditorium.
Those who attend will be able to learn how to spot the newest drug paraphernalia. There will also be free narcan kits.
