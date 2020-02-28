Winter still in full swing at Mount Southington as end of ski season approaches

PLANTSVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — We’ve got a taste of Spring in recent weeks but at Mount Southington Ski Area, winter is still in full swing — but there are only a few weeks left of ski season.

As we get closer and closer to spring, it’s time to take out those skis and snowboards for one more run.

Mother Nature didn’t show up with snow this year, so Mouth Southington spent significant time and money making their own.

“It’s been a challenging season,” said Siggy Wight, Snow Groomer Operator. “Luckily we have new snowmaking technology that helps us to make snow at higher temperatures and we’ve done very well this year.”

The mild winter means more work making and moving snow, and they’re not alone. Mount Southington’s Jenny O’Donnell tells us climate change is a major concern for ski areas nationwide.

“It’s the call to duty to ski areas across the country,” she said, “essentially to green up their operations so that snow continues to flow for us which is incredibly important to our industry and that our winters stay cold.”

Doherty says he predicts the ski season will last until the end of March, so you still have a few ski weekends left.



“We kind of take a look at our snowpack which is pretty good right now and our forecast into March as far as we can see and gauge it from there,” he said.