Winter storm preps: Bristol hardware store ready for last-minute customers

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — With a significant winter storm hitting Connecticut Saturday, it’s important to take the time Friday to prepare and hit the hardware store for any last-minute essentials.

“Like everybody else, I have to get my house and my business ready for tomorrow’s [Saturday] storm,” Rose Sperduti said. “I know we will be okay. It’ll be a matter of timing.”

City True Value in Bristol is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year, and it’s the place locals count on for all the storm essentials.

“In the last two weeks, ice melter, going through pallets of ice melter, and still selling a lot of snow shovels,” Joe Engler with City True Value Hardware & Rental said. “I don’t know what they do with them every year, but we’re selling a lot of snow shovels.”

“I should have got a shovel earlier in the year, but I said, ‘let me just run down after breakfast at Rod’s, get the shovel.’ I’ll be all set,” Bristol resident Michael O’Brien said.

City True Value’s repair shop has been extremely busy of late, with people coming in asking them to fix their snowblowers, which are in short supply.

“I wish I had units to sell right now,” Engler said. “We’ve been out of them for a couple of weeks, for about eight weeks actually, and there’s no guarantee we can get any more for the rest of the year.”

It’s not just the machines themselves that are backlogged, but the parts needed to repair them.

Supply chain issues, inflation, and COVID-19 are just some of the obstacles City True Value has had to overcome in its 75th year in business.

The winter storm won’t shut them down. They intend to stay open Saturday for those waiting until the very last minute.