Winterfair kicks off on Pratt Street in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — More than 100 merchants took their goods off-line and into the city streets as Winterfair kicked off on Black Friday in Hartford.

Pratt Street is all lit up, holiday music is playing, and you can get everything from hot sauce to body butter.

“Connecticut giving us this platform to showcase locally is very important,” said Khamani Harrison of Key Book Store.

With so many businesses struggling during the pandemic, this winter market will give them the boost they need.

“It’s just so exciting to be out with people and others with an entrepreneurial spirit, artisans, and it’s very exciting,” said Leanna Putterman of Donny Brook Gallery.

Every business has a unique story. At Jodi Cup of Health, Jodi-Ann Bryan makes all-natural body butter and oils. She started mixing up her own batter for her niece’s eczema, and it turned out so well that it turned into a business.

“I think it is always great to have something that is handcrafted and something that is locally made and something that is unique rather than the same old thing that everybody’s finding online,” said Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin.

Winterfair will be going on for the next six weeks and artists will be rotating through, so there’s something for everyone. Click here to learn more.