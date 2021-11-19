Winterfest Hartford returning this year after being canceled during the pandemic

Hartford

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Hartford_gets_ready_for_Winterfest_0_20181120114656

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A beloved holiday tradition has returned to the Capitol City! Winterfest Hartford is back!

It was canceled last year because of the pandemic, but Mayor Luke Bronin says it will be bigger and better than ever before. The centerpiece of the event is the ice-skating rink, which always draws in thousands of people from all over the state.

News 8 was there as it was being set up on Friday in Bushnell Park.

“This year, Winterfest is bigger than ever because it’s not just the free skating and the carousel just across the park and hot chocolate here, but also, WinterFair, where we’ll be featuring about 100 local small businesses up on Trumbull and Pratt Street throughout the course of the season,” Bronin said.

Winterfest Hartford kicks off on Black Friday and runs until January 9.  

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hartford

Hartford HealthCare doctor raises awareness of bladder health

News /

Connecticut officials warn of fentanyl-laced marijuana amid increase in overdoses

News /

Oncology doctor discusses early detection for National Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month

News /

3 FedEx workers charged in package stealing scheme

News /

Gil on the Go: Gil heads to Bell City Diner in Bristol

News /

CT healthcare heroes honored for resiliency, care on frontlines of pandemic

News /
More Hartford

Holiday Happenings

More Holiday Happenings

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss