HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Winterfest in Hartford opens on Friday for its 12th year. The event brings free ice skating, skate rentals and more to Bushnell Park in Hartford.

Winterfest is a great way to have family-friendly fun this holiday season and over 35,000 people are expected to attend this year. Sponsors raised $250,000 to pay for Winterfest.

Attendees can walk up to Pratt Street or restaurants and bars around downtown during the event. Winterfest also offers $2 carousel rides for all on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Winterfest will be open daily from Friday to January 8th. Winterfest opens at 11 a.m. on weekends and at noon during the week. It will close every night at 8 p.m.