SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was seriously injured in a crash on I-84 Eastbound in Southington on Wednesday.

According to state police, a truck was traveling in the center lane of three, west of Exit 30, when the driver lost control of the vehicle just before 10 p.m. The truck traveled across the right lane and shoulder, entered the theoretical gore, crossed the Southington Rest Area off-ramp, and collided with another trailer, which was parked in the right shoulder of the Southington Rest Area off-ramp.

Both trucks came to a final stop in the grassy area off the right shoulder of the off-ramp.

The truck driver, a man from Wolcott, sustained serious injuries and was transported to Saint Mary’s Hospital. The tractor trailer driver, a man from Texas, refused medical attention.

Both cars sustained disabling damage, police said.

If anyone witnessed the crash or were traveling through the area of the collision and has a dash cam, they’re asked to contact Trooper Michael Dean at (860) 534-1098 or via email at michael.dean@ct.gov.