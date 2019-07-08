Breaking News
Woman, 84, dies after being found underwater in pool

Hartford

by: Associated Press

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Police in East Hartford say an 84-year-old died after her husband found her underwater in a pool in their backyard.

Police say Virginia Fay had been swimming in the pool Friday evening when her husband, who had been doing yard work, saw her at the bottom of the pool.

Lt. Joshua Litwin said Monday that the woman’s husband called 911 and paramedics attempted lifesaving measures. The Hartford Courant reports Fay was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Litwin said the woman had been under water for several minutes.

