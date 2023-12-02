MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — A California woman was arrested in Manchester on Saturday morning for allegedly drunk driving the wrong way on I-384, resulting in a car fire, state police said.

Police arrested Peyton Nyemaster, 28, of Pala, California.

According to state police, officers responded to multiple calls of a wrong-way driver traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of I-384 at 2:54 a.m. in Manchester.

Troopers then received reports that the same vehicle was on fire in the left lane near the Exit 1 entrance ramp to I-384 eastbound.

State police found the car fully engulfed in flames and found the driver, Nyemaster, outside the vehicle. Troopers said she was exhibiting signs of possible impairment but was uncooperative.

Mug shot of Peyton Nyemaster (SOURCE: Connecticut State Police)

No injuries were reported and police determined that no other vehicles were involved.

Nyemaster was taken into custody and agreed to participate in standardized field sobriety tests, which were not performed to standard, police said.

State police charged Nyemaster with disorderly conduct, operating under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, driving the wrong way on a limited access highway and reckless driving.

Nyemaster was unable to post her $5,000 cash/surety bond and consequentially transferred to the Connecticut Department of Corrections. She is scheduled to be in Manchester Superior Court on Dec. 4.