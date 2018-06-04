Woman accused of stabbing Hartford officer due in court Tuesday

Hartford

by: WTNH.com Staff

The woman accused of repeatedly stabbing a Hartford police officer in the neck in May is due in court on Tuesday.

Officer Jill Kidik was responding to a disturbance between a landlord and a tenant in Hartford. That’s when the tenant, Chevoughn Augustin, put Kidik in a choke hold and started stabbing her.

Three building workers ran to help the officer. 

Augustin is being held on a $2 million bond.

Officer Kidik was released from the hospital last week. 

