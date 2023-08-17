PLAINVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — A woman has been arrested for allegedly stabbing a Plainville man on Wednesday, according to authorities.

Plainville police responded to a 911 call reporting a car crash on Woodford Avenue. After arriving at the scene, police found a man who was barely conscious at the wheel with an apparent stab wound to his arm.

Police said the man lost a substantial amount of blood from the stab wound and he sustained a head injury in the crash.

The victim was transported to a local hospital where he underwent immediate surgery, The man has now been listed in stable condition.

An investigation revealed the man had been stabbed by a Plainville woman identified as 40-year-old Rohalia Parker.

Parker was charged for first-degree assault, first-degree reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct. She was also presented in New Britain Superior Court.