BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) – A woman was arrested Thursday night after she opened fire inside the Bristol Police Department, according to police.

Police said the woman entered the lobby of the department, located at 131 North Main St., around 11:30 p.m. and fired multiple rounds into the front lobby desk office window. The office was unoccupied at the time and the rounds did not penetrate the bullet-resistant glass.

Officers inside the building responded to the shots and attempted to negotiate with the woman who then fired additional rounds at the officers. Police said this prompted one officer to return fire.

Those shots were also stopped by bullet-resistant glass in the lobby.

The woman then put the gun down and officers used an electronic control device and took her into custody. The woman was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

