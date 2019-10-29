Woman arrested for alleged drunk driving, hitting 2 boys in Farmington

FARMINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A woman is facing several charges after Farmington police say she hit two boys riding bicycles then drove off.

According to police, the accident occurred on Fienemann Road near the New Britain town line on Saturday night.

Police say Cheryl Noad hit the two boys, ages 12 and 13 respectively, in addition to a sign.. She then allegedly took off onto Interstate 84.

Police say another driver noticed her driving erratically with heavy damage to her windshield. Troopers later located her and performed a field sobriety test which she failed.

