Woman charged after grabbing flight attendant, refusing to leave plane

Hartford
Posted: / Updated:

Sandra Cohen, 59, of West Hartford (Photo: Connecticut State Police)

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (ABC/WTNH) — A woman was arrested and charged Thursday after allegedly grabbing a Spirit Airlines flight attendant and refusing to leave the plane at Bradley International Airport, according to Connecticut State Police.

Sandra Cohen, 59, of West Hartford had boarded a flight to Fort Myers Thursday and was then ordered to ‘leave the plane’ several times. She didn’t.

Police then handcuffed her and escorted her off of the plane.

Cohen was charged with simple trespassing, interfering with an officer/resisting arrest and disorderly conduct, according to the police report.

She was released on a $5,000.00 non-surety bond and is scheduled to appear in Enfield Superior Court on December 27, police said.

Spirit Airlines released a statement to ABC News saying, “We would like to thank the law enforcement officers assigned to the airport for their assistance yesterday. We do not tolerate abusive behavior toward our team members.”

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

