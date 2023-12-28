HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A 22-year-old Hartford woman was taken into custody Thursday morning and charged in connection to a hit-and-run that killed a man this summer.

Avani Butler has been charged with evading responsibility resulting in death, improper turn and for tampering with physical evidence. She was booked on a $450,000 bond.

Butler was driving a white Honda Cross Tour in July when she turned in front of two bikes at the intersection of Windsor Street at Loomis Street, according to police. She hit one bike, and then drove off.

Michael David Hicks, 31, was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said he was driving a stolen dirt bike.

The Honda, which was seen on camera after the crash, was found unoccupied at the south end of the city.