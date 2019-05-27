Woman charged with assault after allegedly stabbing man in Manchester

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) - A 27-year-old woman is behind bars in Manchester.

She's accused of stabbing a man.

Cynthia Jimenez-Pacheco is facing several charges, including assault.

Police said she stabbed a man in his wrist at an apartment on Thompson Road on Monday.

He was sent to the hospital and his condition is unknown.

Jimenez-Pacheco is due in court on Tuesday.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.