PD: Woman, child injured in drive-by shooting outside Glastonbury hotel

GLASTONBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are investigating a report of a drive-by shooting in a Glastonbury hotel parking lot that left a woman and child injured Thursday morning.

Police said it happened shortly after 10 a.m. at the Homewood Suites at 65 Glastonbury Blvd. The mother and her toddler aged child were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. They both suffered gunshot wounds to the legs.

Police remain on scene interviewing witnesses and collecting evidence at this time. They believe that a dark colored 2020 or newer SUV may have been involved.

According to police, this is an isolated targeted incident and there is no threat to the public.

Police ask that anyone with information contact Glastonbury Police Department’s Investigations Unit at 860-652-4260.