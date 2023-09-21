NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) – A woman has died after being hit by a police cruiser Thursday morning in New Britain, according to Connecticut State Police.

A 2017 Ford Police Interceptor Utility was traveling westbound on West Main Street around 1:10 a.m. when it hit a woman who was crossing the street. Police say the woman sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash.

The victim does remain unidentified at this time pending identification from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

No further information has been released at this time. News 8 is working to learn more about the crash.

Stay with News 8 for updates.