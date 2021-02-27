Hartford PD release surveillance pictures of car possibly involved in hit and run that killed woman in February

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– A Hartford woman was killed after being struck by a hit-and-run driver late Friday night.

Just before midnight, were called to the area of 1098 Albany Ave. after reports of a pedestrian hit by a car.

Upon arrival, officers located 32-year-old Kedine Campbell, of Hartford, unresponsive in the roadway.

Police report the vehicle that struck Campbell fled from the the scene before officers arrived.

A preliminary investigation and video of the crash indicate that a smaller dark color SUV was traveling westbound on Albany Avenue near Oakland Terrace. The car is seen striking the victim and then fleeing the scene.

The victim was transported to Saint Francis Hospital and was later pronounced deceased from her injuries.

Police are now asking for help with identifying the vehicle and driver. The SUV appears to be a dark-colored Ford Edge with an unknown registration plate. It should have some damage to the front passenger side headlight and turn signal.

(Credit: Hartford PD)

(Credit: Hartford PD)

(Credit: Hartford PD)

The investigation remains active and ongoing. Anyone with any information regarding the case is

asked to call the HPD Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).