EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A woman in her twenties died on Thursday after a car crash in East Hartford, police said.

Connecticut State Police responded to a crash on Route 2 eastbound just before 12 a.m. Friday morning. According to police, a car traveling on the right shoulder, east of Exit 5, swerved into the right lane and sideswiped another car. This caused the driver to lose control and travel across the highway to the left before colliding with a metal beam guardrail in the left shoulder lane.

The car went through the guardrail and down a grassy embankment in the median, colliding with a large stump before coming to an uncontrolled stop at the bottom of the embankment.

The driver, 25-year-old Wanda Figueroa of Hartford, sustained serious injuries due to the collision and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The other driver was not injured and driven from the scene.

CSP is investing the crash. Any witnesses of the collision are asked to contact Trooper Michael Dean of CSP Troop H at (860) 534-1098 or email via michael.dean@ct.gov. Additionally, anyone with a dashcam that was driving through the area at the time of the collision is asked to contact Trooper Dean.