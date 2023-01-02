BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — A woman fatally struck a utility pole on Farmington Avenue early Monday morning, according to Bristol police.

Officers said the crash took place around 1 a.m. on the 700 block of the roadway. The 57-year-old woman struck the utility pole after her car left the road.

Farmington Avenue was shut down following the collision until about 6 a.m., police said.

Police have not released the victim’s identity at this time, and did not state a cause for the crash. Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked by Bristol police to contact Officer Katherine Verillo at (860) 584-3031.